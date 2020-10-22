Noah Cyrus was the talk of the 2020 CMT Music Awards because of her outfit

Noah Cyrus was a little bit country, but a whole lot of rock 'n' roll at the 2020 CMT Music Awards.
The singer performed the single, "This Is Us," with Jimmie Allen.
It wasn't the song but her outfit that caused buzz.
Cyrus rocked out in a sheer bodysuit with strategically placed rhinestones, thigh-high white boots, long white gloves and a white cowboy hat.
The "Is she naked or not" look won Miley's younger sister both praise and condemnation on social media.
She donned a slightly more sedate look for her red carpet: a denim outfit that included a midriff-baring halter top and cowboy hat.
For the record, here's who won at the awards:
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Carrie Underwood - "Drinking Alone"
FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Carrie Underwood - "Drinking Alone"
MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Luke Bryan - "One Margarita"
GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Old Dominion - "One Man Band"
DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Dan + Shay - "I Should Probably Go To Bed"
BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Gabby Barrett - "I Hope"
COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani - "Nobody But You"
CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
From CMT Artists of the Year: Chris Young - "Drowning"
CMT EQUAL PLAY AWARD
Jennifer Nettles
QUARANTINE VIDEO OF THE YEAR (SOCIAL ONLY AWARD)
Granger Smith - "DON'T COUGH ON ME!"
