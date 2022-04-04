Olivia Rodrigo could have used some super glue.
The "Drivers License" singer won three Grammy Awards on Sunday, but only two are solidly still in tack. Rodrigo, 19, who won Grammys for best new artist, best pop solo performance and best pop vocal album, accidentally dropped on of her trophies backstage and it broke apart.
Her shocked reaction was captured by photographers.
A helpful assistant was able to put it back together before Rodrigo continued posing with her arms full of golden gramophones.
A similar moment happened with Taylor Swift at the 2010 Grammy Awards, when the singer dropped one of her four awards backstage.
Funny lyric material, perhaps, for the two singers to put in a song someday.
