Olivia Rodrigo really may be Taylor Swift's biggest fan.
The "Driver's License" singer has given Swift a writing credit on her debut album, "Sour," for the song "1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back." Swift and her longtime producer Jack Antonoff are listed because the song is a nod to Swift's lucky number, 13 and was inspired by "New Year's Day" from Swift's 2017 album, "Reputation."
Eagle-eyed fans noticed Swift and Antonoff included when the songwriting and production credits for Rodrigo's highly anticipated debut album were released on Thursday.
While Rodrigo credits her idol, Swift and Antonoff did not actually collaborate on the track, according to a report by Rolling Stone.
Rodrigo met Swift for the first time in person at the Brit Awards this month, where she gave Swift a handwritten letter and took a picture together backstage.
"Sour" drops today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.