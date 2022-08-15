Padma Lakshmi is supporting her ex-husband Salman Rushdie in his recovery.
"Worried and wordless, can finally exhale," Lakshmi also wrote in her tweet. "Now hoping for swift healing."
She was married to the famed author from 2004 to 2007.
Rushdie, 75, has long been the subject of threats because of controversy over some of his writings.
"Though his life changing injuries are severe, his usual feisty & defiant sense of humor remains intact," his son Zafar Rushdie said in a statement.
Hadi Matar, 24, of Fairview, New Jersey, was arrested by a state trooper after the attack and taken into custody as the suspect responsible for the stabbing.
