No "Jeopardy!" host-type drama over on "Wheel of Fortune."
While Mike Richards is out as executive producer of both of those game shows, "Wheel of Fortune" longtime hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White have reportedly signed on to stay through 2024.
According to Variety, the pair will remain at least through the 2023-2024 season. Sajak will also serve as consulting producer.
Sajak's daughter, Maggie, is slated to be the show's social correspondent, conducting interviews and sharing videos on their social media platforms.
"Wheel's" announcer, Jim Thornton, will be seen on air more from a platform added to the stage beginning this season.
Season 39 kicks off September 13. Sajak and White have been with the nighttime game show since its debut in 1983.
CNN has reached out to a rep for the two for comment.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.