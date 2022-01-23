Pete Davidson and Colin Jost are just a couple of boat guys.
The "Saturday Night Live" stars joked about their recent purchase of a Staten Island Ferry during the show's Weekend Update.
The segment began with a well-known skit called Guy Who Just Bought A Boat, helmed by "SNL" star Alex Moffat.
"We're boat people now, Colin," Davidson said at one point. "I mean, you always were. You look like you own the yacht they rent out for rap videos."
To which Jost replied with a smirk, "It's very exciting. We thought the whole thing through."
It was revealed by The New York Post over the weekend that the comedians bought a decommissioned Staten Island Ferry boat for $280,100 along with Paul Italia, who owns The Stand comedy club. It's a fitting purchase, since both Jost and Davidson are from Staten Island.
The ferry is named after President John F. Kennedy. Italia told the outlet that they hope to eventually turn it into a nightclub.
