Pete Davidson's younger sister Casey paid tribute over the weekend to their firefighter father, Scott, who died helping in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks on 9/11.
Casey Davidson posted a photo of the elder Davidson wearing his New York City Fire Department uniform on her Instagram account.
"This year more then ever I wish you could be here," the caption read. "We miss you, we celebrate you and we remember you every day. Proud to be your caseygirl."
In 2018 then Congressman-elect Dan Crenshaw mentioned Davidson's father during an appearance on "SNL."
In return, Crenshaw said the world must never forget those lost on September 11, which includes the elder Davidson.
"So I'll just say, 'never forget," Crenshaw said before shaking hands with Davidson, who responded by saying "never forget" as well.
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth, life in the UK will change in a number of ways. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.