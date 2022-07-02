Poison singer Bret Michaels shares update on his hospitalization

Poison frontman Bret Michaels is thanking supporters as he remains hospitalized for a "medical complication."
Michaels was touring with the glam metal band in Tennessee this week when he was hospitalized shortly before a show Thursday.
"To the incredible fans in Nashville, thank you for all your well wishes!! I was truly fired up to get on stage in Music City and perform, but due to an unforeseen medical complication and following hospitalization, it was not possible," Michaels wrote on Instagram late Thursday.
The singer, 59, did not share what what he is currently being treated for, but he has faced previous health battles. Michaels has had type 1 diabetes since he was a child and experienced a brain hemorrhage in 2010.
On his website Friday, Michaels shared another update.
"There are not enough words of thanks & gratitude for the well wishes from family, friends & fans," he wrote. "Can't thank enough Nashville's incredible & determined medical staff who helped me, as you can see with several IV sites to run tests & administer fluids. I'm determined to try to rock Jacksonville & return for a Nashville show someday soon."
Poison's hits in the 1980s and '90s included "Talk Dirty to Me" and "Every Rose Has Its Thorn."
The band is scheduled for a concert Saturday in Jacksonville, Florida, and one Sunday in Mississippi.
