Rapper A$AP Rocky charged in connection with 2021 shooting incident, Los Angeles DA says

Rapper A$AP Rocky was charged Monday with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, with allegations of personally using a firearm, in connection with a shooting last year in California, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.
Two people were arguing in the Hollywood area of the city on November 6, 2021, when, police say, it escalated and the rapper allegedly fired a handgun. The person who was shot sustained a minor injury and sought medical treatment, police said.
The rapper was arrested in April at Los Angeles International Airport and was later released on a $550,000 bond.
"Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood," George Gascón, LA County District Attorney, said in a statement. "My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted."
CNN has reached out to A$AP Rocky's representatives for comment. The rapper and his partner, superstar singer Rihanna, welcomed their first child earlier this year.
A$AP Rocky is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday at the Foltz Criminal Justice Center.
CNN's Stella Chan contributed to this report.
