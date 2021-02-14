Rapper Nicki Minaj's father has died in a hit-and-run accident, police said.
Robert Maraj, 64, was walking in Mineola, Long Island, on Friday at 6:15 p.m. when he was "was struck by a northbound, undescribed, vehicle that left the scene of the accident," the Nassau County Police Department said in a statement.
Maraj was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died Saturday, police said. The homicide squad is investigating.
Minaj has not yet made public comments about her father's death.
CNN is reaching out to her representatives for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.