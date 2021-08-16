Ryan Reynolds says 'Free Guy' sequel is a go

Well, that was quick and yet not.

Ryan Reynolds' latest film "Free Guy" just came out and already there is talk of a sequel.

Over the weekend Reynolds took to his verified Twitter account to confirm it.

"Aaannnnd after 3 years messaging #FreeGuy as an original IP movie, Disney confirmed today they officially want a sequel," he tweeted. "Woo hoo!! #irony."

The film's director Shawn Levy retweeted Reynolds, adding his own "Yuuuuuuuup."

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

In the movie Reynolds stars as a bank employee who lives in a world inside of a video game.

The film landed in the top spot at the weekend box office over the weekend, pulling in $28.4 million, a stronger than expected opening, according to Box Office Mojo.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.