Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. celebrate 20 years of marriage

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. celebrated 20 years of marriage on Thursday.
The "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" actress noted the day on Instagram and shared a few photos of the couple.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. celebrated 20 years of marriage on Thursday.
The "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" actress noted the day on Instagram and shared a few photos of the couple.
Gellar also joked to Howard Stern, who asked Prinze Jr. more than 20 years ago "if he 'will marry Sarah Michelle Gellar even though you know that it won't last?" (Prinze Jr. told Stern it would.)
Stern then bet him that the marriage wouldn't last 10 years.
"You're gonna hunt me down and go, "Howard, I owe you money,"' Stern said at the time.
The two actors met while filming "I Know What You Did Last Summer" in 1997 and started dating in 2000. They became engaged a year later.
They married in a ceremony in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico in 2002.
The couple shares two children together, 12-year-old daughter Charlotte and a 10-year-old son, Rocky.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Henry County Animal Care & Control, 527 Hampton Street in McDonough Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
For Sale: 2 cemetery plots in Fairview Memorial Gardens-$…
4 Apts, Homes or condos for people with bad credit! We lo…
FOR SALE 2007 Harley Davidson Custom Sportster 1200 CC. S…
Share a photo of your dad to celebrate this Father's Day.
Hummingbird said:
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.