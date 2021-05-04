Sean Combs proves he has legally changed his middle name to 'Love'

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central
Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central
Georgia, including the following areas, in central Georgia,
Baldwin, Butts, Jasper, Jones, Monroe and Putnam. In east central
Georgia, Glascock, Greene, Hancock, Jefferson, Taliaferro, Warren,
Washington and Wilkes. In north central Georgia, Barrow, Cherokee,
Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth,
Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton, North
Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, Union and Walton. In
northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee,
Oglethorpe, Towns and White. In northwest Georgia, Bartow,
Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson,
Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield. In west central
Georgia, Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Meriwether,
Muscogee, Pike, Spalding, Talbot, Troup and Upson.
* Until 2 AM EDT Wednesday.
* Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts have
already occurred across portions of the watch area. Heavy rainfall
associated with showers and thunderstorms later today could result
in an additional 1 to 2 inches and would easily allow for
efficient runoff and flash flooding potential given saturated
soils.
* Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks and inundate
fields, roads, businesses and other property. Street flooding
could also lead to road closures.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to
Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You
should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should
Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
