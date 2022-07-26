See the powerful first trailer for 'Till'

Jalyn Hall as Emmett Till and Danielle Deadwyler as Mamie Till Bradley.

 Lynsey Weatherspoon/Orion Pictures

Emmett Till's life and and his and his mother's fight for justice are shown in the powerful new trailer for the movie "Till."

It's the first trailer for the movie, which centers around Till, a 14-year-old boy from Chicago who was lynched in Mississippi in 1955. Despite worries from his mother, Till visited Mississippi, where a white woman falsely accused him of attempting to grab her hand and waist inside a grocery store. Till was taken from the home where he was staying and brutally murdered.

