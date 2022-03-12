Singer Traci Braxton of 'Family Values' dies at 50

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT SUNDAY... ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 10 expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast, northwest and west central Georgia. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 7 PM EST this evening. For the Freeze Warning, until 11 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures are already nearing freezing in far northwest Georgia. A steady drop in temperatures are expected through the day today, with the lowest temperatures expected tonight through Sunday morning. Some areas in the northern portions of Georgia may not go above freezing all day today. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&