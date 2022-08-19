In a perfect sign of the peak-TV times, a single Friday brings a pair of mystery series devoted to sisters and their unique bonds, including one with (sort-of) evil twins. "Echoes" starts with promise upon which it doesn't deliver, while "Bad Sisters" -- too long, but satisfying at the end -- plays like the never-made third season of "Big Little Lies," where the really "bad" person is the abusive husband who winds up dead.

Starring Michelle Monahan in a dizzying dual role, "Echoes" features identical twins Leni and Gina, who have spent years perfecting the strangest sister act imaginable: Going away together for their birthday each year, then trading places to spend the next 12 months living each other's lives.

