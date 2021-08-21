It's a concert to mark the resilience of a city.

Some of music's biggest names will descend on the Great Lawn at New York City's iconic Central Park for the "We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert" on Saturday to perform for a vaccinated crowd of 60,000.

The concert is meant to be "a celebration of New York City's comeback" after a challenging 17 months marked by the Covid-19 pandemic and will "promote health, safety, and equity," according to a press release for the show.

The event, which is being aired exclusively on CNN, is produced by legendary music executive Clive Davis in coordination with the city of New York and Live Nation. The coverage begins with a pre-show hosted by Anderson Cooper at 4 p.m. ET, with the concert kicking off at 5pm.

The performers

Andrea Bocelli, Kane Brown, LL Cool J, Earth, Wind & Fire, Jennifer Hudson, Paul Simon, Patti Smith, Bruce Springsteen, Rob Thomas, Carlos Santana, The Killers, Julia Michaels and JP Saxe, Barry Manilow, Jon Batiste, Elvis Costello, Lucky Daye, Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds, Cynthia Erivo, Wyclef Jean, Journey, Maluma, Polo G, and the New York Philharmonic. There will be some surprise performers taking the stage as well.

Hosts and presenters

CNN's Don Lemon, Gayle King, Jimmy Fallon and a few guests along the way.

Proof of vaccination required to attend

About 80% of the tickets for the event were distributed free of charge. With Covid-19 cases on the rise due to the Delta variant, all attendees who are age 12 or over must present proof of Covid-19 vaccination. Children who are not yet eligible for vaccination must provide proof of a negative Covid test.

How to watch

The concert will air live on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español. It will stream live, without requiring a cable log-in, on CNN.com's homepage and across mobile devices via CNN's apps for iOS and Android. It can also be viewed on CNNgo (at CNN.com/go on your desktop, smartphone, and iPad, and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Android TV, Chromecast and Roku). Additionally, the special will be available on demand to subscribers via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms and CNN mobile apps.

