The House of Mouse is celebrating the second birthday of Disney+.
In lieu of a slice of sheet cake -- though, Mmmm, cake -- the streaming service on Friday released logos, trailers and release dates for a number of highly anticipated TV and film projects. Announcements are being made throughout the morning.
Here's a look at what's coming to Disney+ next year and beyond.
"The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild" (January 28)
"Sneakerella" (February 2022)
"The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" (February 2022)
"Cheaper By the Dozen" remake (March 2022)
"Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers" film (spring 2022)
"Better Nate Than Ever" (spring 2022)
"Baymax!" (summer 2022)
"Hocus Pocus 2" (fall 2022)
"Pinocchio" (fall 2022)
"Enchanted" sequel "Disenchanted" (fall 2022)
"Zootopia+" short-form series (2022)
"Rodrick Rules" (2022)
More to come...
