The House of Jonas has another addition.
"Game of Thrones" actress Sophie Turner and husband Joe Jonas, of the Jonas Brothers, have welcomed a second child, their representative confirmed to CNN.
The pair are already parents to one daughter, Willa, who was born in July 2020.
The couple have been married since 2019.
Turner most recently appeared in HBO Max's "The Staircase." (CNN, like HBO, is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.)
Jonas recently released a new song, "Got Me Good," with his group DNCE.
