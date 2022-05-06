Taylor Swift has re-visited another one of her classics.
The Grammy winner debuted a re-recorded version of her hit, "This Love (Taylor's Version)" from her 2014 album "1989."
The song is featured in the trailer for the Amazon Prime Series "The Summer I Turned Pretty."
Swift took to Instagram on Thursday to thank Jenny Han, the author of the book the show is based on.
Since producer Scooter Braun bought and sold Swift's masters, she has been re-recording her first five albums. Swift has previously unveiled "Red (Taylor's Version)," a re-recording of her acclaimed 2012 album "Red," along with a re-recorded version of of her sophomore album "Fearless (Taylor's Version)," which contains 27 songs and runs nearly two hours.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.