Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITIES IN COMBINATION WITH DRY FUELS AND HIGH WINDS FOR PORTIONS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA... The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a Red Flag Warning for low relative humidities and high winds, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening. * Affected Area...Portions of North and Central Georgia * Timing...This afternoon and evening. * Winds...Northwest 15 to 20 mph. Frequent gusts between 25 and 30 mph. Some higher winds likely in the northern mountains. * Relative Humidity...Minimum relative humidities generally in the upper teens to around 20 percent. * Impacts...Due to low humidity and high winds in addition to the dry fuels, any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... This warning includes the Chattahoochee and Oconee National Forests. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring...or will occur within 24 hours. Please refer to the local burn permitting authorities on whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside...use extreme caution. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Red Flag Warning. &&