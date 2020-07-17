The Chicks release new album 'Gaslighter'

It's their first album under the group's new name.
The Chicks, formerly the Dixie Chicks, dropped their highly anticipated new album, "Gaslighter" on Friday.
It's the first album in nearly 14 years from the country music group. It also comes at a major moment for the group who publicly announced their new name in the wake of America's reckoning with racism.
They said at the time that they wanted to "meet this moment," in the country's history.
The album has 12 songs and features their new single, "March, March," a tribute to protests for equality and social issues.
Their last album, "Taking the Long Way," won a Grammy for album of the year.
