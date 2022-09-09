Producers of the Netflix historical drama "The Crown" are pausing production on the show's sixth season after news of Queen Elizabeth's death.

"As a mark of respect, filming on 'The Crown' was suspended today. Filming will also be suspended on the day of Her Majesty The Queen's funeral," producers for "The Crown" said in a statement to CNN on Friday.

