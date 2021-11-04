"The Harder They Fall" has a scene which honors the late Chadwick Boseman.
The Western features a predominately Black cast, including Idris Elba, Regina King, LaKeith Stanfield and Jonathan Majors. A train appears in the film marked "C.A. Boseman."
Boseman, a beloved and esteemed actor, died in August 2020 after a battle with colon cancer. He was 43.
The Twitter account for Strong Black Lead, Netflix's division dedicated to advancing Black stories, creators, and experiences, tweeted about tribute.
"Our favorite trivia from #TheHarderTheyFall might be the fact that the train is named after our forever king, Chadwick Aaron Boseman," the tweet read, along with a photo of the train.
Boseman played the T'Challa, the ruler of Wakanda, in Marvel's smash hit film "Black Panther."
