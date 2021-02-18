The moves and music have come to an end on the first season of "The Masked Dancer."
Gymnast Gabby Douglas was named the winner after being revealed as Cotton Candy, dancing to "This Is Me," by Kesha, on Wednesday's finale.
The Olympic gold medalist took home the trophy after beating runner-up Sloth, who turned out to be "Dancing with the Stars" pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy, and Tulip, who was revealed to be Mackenzie Ziegler from "Dance Moms."
The panelists had suggested that Cotton Candy was some kind of athlete, with Paula Abdul correctly guessing it was Douglas. Ashley Tisdale incorrectly guessed Simone Biles, while Brian Austin Green picked Tara Lapinski and Ken Jeong guessed Michelle Kwan.
Both Abdul and Green correctly guessed Sloth, while Jeong thought he was Channing Tatum.
For third place Tulip, Tisdale correctly guessed Ziegler.
Abdul correctly identified the most dancers over the season with four.
Besides Cotton Candy, Sloth and Tulip, this season's costumes included Moth, Zebra, Exotic Bird, Cricket, Disco Ball, Hammerhead and Ice Cube.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.