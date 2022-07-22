The newest trailer for Amazon's upcoming "Lord of the Rings" series provides pivotal new glimpses of the dastardly evil plaguing Middle Earth, including Sauron himself, orcs and -- my goodness, was that a balrog?!

Premiering at San Diego Comic-Con, the new trailer for "Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Fire" shades in some new details about the series, which takes place thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's "Lord of the Rings" trilogy. The new series will follow a mostly new cast of characters save for some familiar faces like Galadriel, the elegant elven leader and accomplished warrior.

