If the current state of the world is not intense enough for you, perhaps travel back to the time of the Vikings in "The Northman" trailer.
The star-studded cast for the upcoming revenge film features Alexander Skarsgård, Ethan Hawke, Nicole Kidman and Anya Taylor-Joy. Björk also appears in the movie..
It tells the story of Amleth [Skarsgård], who an heir to the Viking throne but tragically watches his father [Hawke] get killed by his uncle Fjolnir [Claes Bang]. He vows to "avenge you father. I will save you, mother. I will kill you, [Fjolnir]."
Robert Eggers who directed the film told EW that "The Northman" was "by far the hardest thing I've ever done and by far the most ambitious."
The film debuts April 22.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.