The 'Sex and the City' revival will address the Covid-19 pandemic

Sepaking to Vanity Fair," Parker listed a number of things the writers are considering as they pen the series, which will also see the return of Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis.
The pandemic will "obviously be part of the storyline because that's the city [these characters] live in," Parker told the publication, adding, "I have great faith that the writers are going to examine it all."
The show, titled, "And Just Like That," will feature the women, who will now be in their 50s.
"I think that Cynthia, Kristin, and I are all excited about the time that has passed," Parker said. "You know, who are they in this world now? Have they adapted? What part have they played? Where have they fallen short as women, as friends, and how are they finding their way? Did they move with momentum? Are they like some people who are confused, threatened, nervous [by what's happening in the world]? I'm so curious and excited to see how the writers imagine these women today."
She added that the series will also address Carrie Bradshaw's career as a writer, her fashion sense, and her relationship with social media.
The show will include ten half-hour episodes and will be executive produced by Michael Patrick King.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.