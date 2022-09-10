They're back.
The trailer for the new season of "The Mandalorian" was unveiled at Disney's D23 Expo on Saturday, teeing up a new round action with the bounty hunter and lovable Baby Yoda side-by-side -- as they should be.
They're back.
The trailer for the new season of "The Mandalorian" was unveiled at Disney's D23 Expo on Saturday, teeing up a new round action with the bounty hunter and lovable Baby Yoda side-by-side -- as they should be.
"The Mandalorian" wrapped its second season in December 2020, when the title character and Grogu were separated. But the two were reunited in the spin-off series "The Book of Boba Fett," setting the stage for a new round of adventures.
The new season starts streaming in 2023 on Disney+.
