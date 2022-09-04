The Weeknd cancels Los Angeles show mid-song due to vocal issues

The Weeknd performs during his "After Hours Til Dawn" tour in August in Atlanta. The Weeknd abruptly ended his concert in Los Angeles on September 3, citing vocal issues.

 Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP

The Weeknd abruptly ended his concert in Los Angeles on Saturday night, citing vocal issues.

He was in the middle of a performance of his hit "Can't Feel My Face" when he walked off the stage, the Los Angeles Times reports. Another song started playing briefly, then the lights came up in SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

