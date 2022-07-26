These are the nominees for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards

Kendrick Lamar is among the nominees leading the way for this year's MTV VMAs.

 Santiago Bluguermann/Getty Images

MTV has revealed its nominations for the 2022 Video Music Awards.

Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X lead the way with seven nominations each, followed by Doja Cat and Harry Styles with six each. Other artists who are nominated this year are Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd.

