Authorities said three people were injured during a disturbance at a concert Friday night at the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Indiana.
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said in a news release early Saturday morning that the disturbance was reported just before 10:30 p.m. ET in section 5 of the lawn area at the venue. Security personnel responded quickly, and all the subjects nearby exited the area on foot, the release stated.
Police staff deployed multiple quick response teams and swept the area; no weapons were found, authorities said. The nature of the disturbance is unclear.
Three people reported minor injuries and were transported to area hospitals, police said.
According to the music venue's Facebook page, rappers Wiz Khalifa and Logic were headliners at a concert there on Friday evening.
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Georgia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.