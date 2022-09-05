Tiffany Haddish speaks out on child sex abuse suit

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central Georgia, including the following areas, in north central Georgia, Barrow, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth, Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Newton, North Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, Union and Walton. In northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee, Towns and White. In northwest Georgia, Bartow, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield. In west central Georgia, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Spalding and Troup. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - A slow moving upper level system bringing a moist tropical airmass will remain over the forecast area. Waves of showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop along a stationary boundary where back building and training storms are likely to occur. Most locations within the watch area have already received 1 to 4 inches of rainfall where an additional 1 to 3 inches of rainfall could occur through this evening. Locally higher amounts are possible in training storms. The watch may be expanded to include other areas that may be outside of the existing watch area. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&