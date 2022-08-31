Tom Hanks has created a trivia game called "Hanx 101 Trivia," set to debut exclusively on Apple Arcade.
The subscription service game will feature more than 58,000 questions across multiple topics is is set to launch on Friday.
"Play, learn, compete and become a trivia master with 'Hanx 101 Trivia,' created and developed in partnership with actor and filmmaker Tom Hanks," Apple said in a statement announcing the game.
Hanks narrates the game for the players.
Apple Arcade launched in 2019. If you are a subscriber (at $4.99 per month) you can play the game on iPhones, iPads, Macs and Apple TV devices.
Players can choose solo games, or can team up with others or join a competition.
Hanks has teamed up with Apple before. In 2014, the company launched Hanx Writer, an app that makes typing sound like a manual typewriter.
