Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield posed for a classic Spider-Man meme ahead of the digital release date announcement of "Spider Man: No Way Home."
On Wednesday, the official "Spider-Man" film account Tweeted the picture, writing, "Of course, we got THE meme."
The meme is a take on a '60s cartoon of two Spider-Men pointing at one another; one of them is an impersonator. Holland, Maguire and Garfield have all played Peter Parker in at least one film.
"Spider-Man: No Way Home" is set for digital release on March 22 and on Blu-ray on April 12.
The blockbuster became the highest-grossing picture of the pandemic, earning $1.77 billion globally to date.
It is also the highest-grossing Spider-Man movie.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.