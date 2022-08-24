Tommy Lee has an explanation as to why his Instagram followers recently saw a lot more of him.
"A couple of weeks ago, we had like a two-week break off the tour, and I went on a motherf***ing bender, bro," Lee told the crowd.
That bender led to the full frontal selfie, he said, before going on to encourage his male concert goers to expose themselves.
Lee's relationship and homemade porn tape with his former wife Pamela Anderson was the subject of the Hulu limited series "Pam & Tommy" that has a now-famous scene in which Sebastian Stan as Lee comically has a conversation with his um, lower half.
Lily James starred as Anderson.
