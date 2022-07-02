Newlyweds Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are reflecting on "a scary and emotional week."
The pair posted on their verified social media accounts about Barker's recent hospitalization.
"I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great," Barker wrote in a note posted on his Instagram stories. "But After dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since."
The Blink 182 drummer explained that during his endoscopy, he had "a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube."
"This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis," he wrote. "I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better."
Barker and Kardashian officially wed in May and hosted a lavish celebration in Portofino, Italy.
She also shared Barker's note on her Instastories.
"Oh what a scary and emotional week it has been," she wrote. "Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change."
The entrepreneur and reality star wrote that she was "grateful to God for healing my husband" and "for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support.'
"I am so touched and appreciative," Kardashian wrote. "I am so thankful to our specialists, doctors, and nurses at Cedars Sinai for taking such wonderful care of my husband and me during our stay."
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.