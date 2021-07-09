Valerie Bertinelli posts powerful response to troll who commented on her weight

Valerie Bertinelli has faced one internet troll too many.

The actress took to Instagram with a powerful response to a follower who commented on her weight.

"If I could lose the weight and keep it off I would, but since I haven't been successful with that my whole entire life, at 61, I'm still dealing with it."

"Where's the compassion?" she added. "Not f---ing helpful."

Alongside the video, she wrote: "aren't we tired of body shaming women yet?! smh. I was going to delete my stories because it's a little embarrassing and scary to be so vulnerable. But then I realized it was hitting it a 'good' nerve with so many of you who were so sweet to dm and share your same vulnerability and struggles. We all could use a little more kindness and patience and grace, because we just never know what someone else is going through. So here it is. Not deleting. Owning it."

Bertinelli's son, whom she shares with the late Eddie Van Halen, Wolfgang Van Halen commented on her post, writing, "you're perfect the way you are, Ma. I love you. (also for no particular reason, what was that f---ers @ so I can harass them with memes?)"

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Demi Lovato also showed love, writing, "I love you. You said it yourself, you're already enough AND whoever said that is hurting.. or not being shown enough compassion in their lives.. I'm sorry you had to deal w this. Here for you always."

Haylie Duff came through with some advice. "You are gorgeous and glorious! An inspiration to women everywhere block that hater," she wrote.

One commenter said she was inspired.

"This video is everything. Beautiful Valerie, you inspire, you encourage, and you make people feel like everything is good and right. You have done this your whole life. You win," they wrote.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.