Jason Sudeikis returned to host "Saturday Night Live" this weekend and brought the funny.

It was the first time he had returned to host the show since he left the NBC sketch comedy series in 2013.

Here are the "Ted Lasso" star's best moments from the show.

Jason's Biden cold open

Sudeikis returned with his version of President Joe Biden, who was the vice president when Sudeikis was an "SNL" cast member. He called himself the ghost of Biden past.

Mellen

Sudeikis pretended to be a male version of Ellen DeGeneres. "Mellen is a man's man and you never know what Mellen might do next," the voiceover in the skit said.

Sudeikis says as Mellen he would do segments like "which crypto is popping right now" and "what happens if you smoke a full cigar and run across a football field."

Annie

The actor also portrays a man named "Ricky," who is described as a member of the household staff of Oliver "Daddy" Warbucks from the Broadway musical "Annie."

In "I Think I'm Gonna Like it Here," where Annie is introduced to the staff, Ricky tries to give Annie candy from his pocket, calls her Amy, and says inappropriate things. "I got worried that the kid would think I was a creep or something," he says. "... There's a reason that I can't sing about what I do for Mr. Warbucks, and that reason is it's illegal."

Science Room

Sudeikis also portrays a science teacher on PBS struggling to teach young kids about the solar system.

The Devil

Sudeikis reprised his portrayal as The Devil on Weekend Update, joking he's been busy the last few years working on many side projects like "Instagram for kids" and the climate crisis.

"I don't know if you've noticed, but I've been making things up here feel more like where I'm from," said The Devil. "I mean, have you ever been to Florida? That's not that different from Hell."

The Devil closed with a reference to the "Montero" music video by Little Nas X.

"I got the greatest lap dance of my life!" he quipped. "That Little Nas X, he can boogie."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.