Poor Christopher Robin.
Things don't appear to go well for him in the first trailer for the forthcoming horror film, "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey."
The movie reimagines the beloved children's tale as a slasher film in which both Pooh and Piglet appear to have turned against their childhood friend.
Craig David Dowsett stars along with Nikolai Leon, Amber Doig-Thorne, Danielle Scott and Maria Taylor.
Rhys Frake-Waterfield wrote and direct the film.
A release date has not yet been announced.
