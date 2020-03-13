Ex-DFCS worker pleads guilty to identity fraud in federal court

ATLANTA—Two former Georgia Division of Family and Children's Services employees have pleaded guilty in federal court to identity theft charges.
Tamika Anderson of Jonesboro pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft. She was convicted of stealing more than 100 people's identities while working for Georgia DFCS. She is scheduled for sentencing June 10 before U.S. District Judge Eleanor L. Ross.
Perviously, Cassandra Clayton, 44, of Jonesboro, had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit access device fraud. Clayton was sentenced to three years’ probation Jan. 23.
According to the U.S. Attorney's office and court documents, Anderson and Clayton agreed to sell people's names and Social Security numbers to a third party for $4,000. Anderson's cut was $3,600. Over a few weeks, Anderson took the information from more than 100 DFCS clients, texted it to Clayton, who then sold it to a third party, who was to use the information for fraudulent purposes, at a McDonough restaurant.
That buyer was an undercover agent.
"DFCS provides critical services to some of Georgia's neediest and most vulnerable residents," said U.S. Attorney Byung J. "BJay" Pak. "These citizens depend on DFCS and its employees to do the right thing. For a state employee to exploit these people by stealing their identities is reprehensible."
"This case is an unfortunate example of an individual who violated her position of trust to illegally enrich herself," said Steven R. Baisel, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Secret Service, Atlanta Field Office. "The Secret Service will continue to collaborate with our law enforcement partners to target and arrest individuals who commit these types of crimes."
The U.S. Secret Service continues to investigate the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alex R. Sistla is the prosecutor.
