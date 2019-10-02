Editor’s note: It’s time once again to “Think Pink” in observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. You’ll notice the pink cover on today’s edition of the News and the story below sharing the good news about one cancer victim’s survival and return to health.
Breast Cancer Awareness Month brings local businesses, volunteers, charitable organizations and others together each October to raise funds for cancer research and encourage preventive measures like breast self-exams and regular mammograms.
In the spirit of “Thinking Pink,” a portion of the proceeds from advertising sales in today’s edition will go to Southern Regional Medical Center, Piedmont Healthcare Foundation-Henry/Newton and the Kimberley Chance Atkins Foundation to help those who are battling breast cancer.
For six months, Shelah Holden kept telling her doctor she was concerned about the lump in her breast. He kept sending her home, telling her not to worry and told her to come back when she was 40. Holden, who was 35 at the time, knew something wasn’t right. She kept going back to the doctor every couple of months and asking questions. Finally, everyone agreed the lump was getting larger, but Holden said the doctor even looked her in the eye and told her that if he were a betting man, he would bet this lump was not cancer.
He would have lost that bet.
By the time Holden found a doctor who took her concerns seriously, this young wife and mother of two small children was at stage three breast cancer. That small lump in her breast had grown into something visible.
“It was huge,” she said. “It was poking up through the skin by then. It was 6 centimeters by 5 by 3 centimeters. It was very, very large.”
It was a tumultuous time for Holden and her entire family. A native of Fayette County, Holden and her husband, Kurt and their two children, Jonathan, now 8 and Roxanne, now 7, were enjoying their dream of living on a mountain farm in the north Georgia town of Blairsville. It was an idyllic and slower-paced life.
It was there she first went to the doctor about the lump she found in her breast.
“They did the ultrasounds and did a mammogram,” Holden said. “But I didn’t know it at the time, but they did the wrong kind. They did a base mammogram; not diagnostic. They also did an ultrasound and they kept saying, ‘It’s getting bigger, but we don’t think it’s cancer.’”
Meanwhile, after three years of mountain living, the Holden family was getting ready to move back home to Peachtree City.
“God told us we needed to move,” Holden said. “We didn’t know why.”
Back at the doctor’s office, Holden said she kept pushing.
“Thankfully, I was an advocate for myself and pretty much forced their hand,” she said. “This thing is getting bigger, and we need to do something about it ... Finally, we were right in the middle of our move to Peachtree City and they said, ‘Fine. We’ll send you to a hospital. They’ll call you and tell you what you need to do.’”
They sent her to a hospital in Athens and during the hours she was there, Holden said she would look at the faces of the doctors who examined her and could tell the news was not good.
“The surgeon in Blairsville called me on a Thursday morning and he said, ‘Oh, you’ve got breast cancer and in a little bit my secretary will call you back and get you set up with the doctors you need.’” Holden recalls. “The secretary called and basically said, ‘We can’t help you. You’re on your own.’ Here I am. I’ve just moved. What am I going to do? I was able to get an appointment with my old primary care physician, Dr. Judith Cauvin, who took pity on me and set me up to see Dr. Janine Pettiford.
“Dr. Cauvin was able to see me that day. She cleared out a place for me. I was very distraught ... I feel like God just orchestrated me to be in the right place at the right time I got to see two doctors in the very first day I (knew I) had cancer and that’s not very typical. I am so thankful I got to see them.”
That same day, Dr. Pettiford, a surgeon in Fayetteville and affiliated with Southern Regional Medical Center saw Holden crying in her waiting room.
“She came out and sat down beside me in the waiting room and said, ‘You’re going to make it. You’re going to get through this,’” Holden recalls. “She’s a wonderful, wonderful surgeon and doctor. She’s been my cheerleader through this whole thing. She’s fabulous. Anytime I come across anybody debating on whether to get a mammogram done, even if they’re young, I always send them to her. She’s amazing.”
Holden said her friends and family were shocked when they learned of her diagnosis. She said she had never been overweight, had always eaten healthy food and taken care of herself.
“I’ve never even smoked one cigarette,” she added. “I don’t drink sodas. I don’t eat a lot of sugar. So it was very surprising that someone as healthy as I was at the age of 35 could get breast cancer. That’s why I feel it is so important for women to do those monthly checkups on themselves. If you feel anything strange, go and get it checked out. Women younger and younger are getting breast cancer. It’s scary because you’re like, what’s causing all this? I’m a big advocate to get the genetic testing done. All you do is spit in a little vial. They send it off and either your are or either you aren’t (likely).”
In fact, it was Dr. Pettiford who recommended Holden take the test.
“She examined me, sat me down in her office and talked to us about it for a long time,” Holden said. “She answered the questions we had. Her bedside manner is so caring and compassionate and she’s so very knowledgeable. She knew I needed a genetic test right away and was able to get everything rolling in a very smooth and quick manner.”
Regarding her family history, Holden said a grandmother, a great-aunt and her mother’s cousin had breast cancer.
Holden took the genetic test and it was discovered she tested positively for the BRCA 1 gene, which medical experts say means she has a higher risk of developing breast or ovarian cancer compared with someone who doesn’t have the mutation. While the lump in her breast was gone after the second of her six rounds of chemotherapy, Holden chose to have a double mastectomy.
“Because of the BRCA gene ... I said I just wanted them removed,” she said. “I said if they’re trying to kill me, I want them removed...It made me sad, but I knew it had to be done.”
She also had her ovaries removed and ever since, Holden’s health has continued to improve.
“There are no more problems or issues, thank the Lord,” she said. “...I tried to stay positive for myself. My oncologist said that’s the only way you’ll make it through this is to be positive. I had to stay positive for my kids. It also helped having people around me supporting me, texting me and emailing me and stopping by to see me.”
She said hearing from other women who 10 or 20 years ago went through cancer treatment, has also helped give her hope. A strong Christian, Holden credits the power of prayer with her recovery, adding that there were people across the U.S. praying for her. Her Peachtree City Christian Church friends provided meals and an anonymous friend paid for someone to come clean and take care of the Holden house for six months. Holden said her prayer was that her life would glorify God and others would be touched and inspired by her story.
She said it was hard to tell her two young children their mother had cancer, but thanks to family and friends, they were able to continue their lives as normally as possible. Her parents, Steve and Allison Porter of Suches, and her husband’s parents, Malcolm and Cathy Holden of Peachtree City, pitched in, as did many other friends and family whom Holden refers to as her “tribe.”
This was not the turn Shelah Porter Holden thought her life would take when she was a student at Fayette County High School. She played flute in the school band and remembers being a quiet and shy person who kept to herself, adding that classmates might remember her best for the 1973 viper blue Nova she drove. After graduation in 2000, Holden went to the University of North Georgia and received her degree in education, specializing in special education.
She has home schooled her children most of their school lives and hopes to return to school herself again someday and become a nutritionist.
“People don’t understand how important nutrition is,” she said. “... I feel very called to become a holistic nutritionist. In your walk with cancer, nutrition is very important and important that you have a whole foods diet while you’re going through treatment and after treatment.”
These days, Holden is back to enjoying one of her favorite hobbies — cooking. She hopes to travel and says she especially loves visiting Charleston, S.C.
“Anytime we can go to any Southern city, I love to go,” she said. “I love traveling the South because I guess my roots run deep. I like to shop every now and then and really, just spend time with my family. That’s my prayer to God every day. I want to be able to live to raise my kids and see them grow up.”