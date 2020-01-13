Academy Award nominations 2020: Is your favorite up for an Oscar?

A view of oscar statuettes backstage during the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Nominations for 92nd Academy Awards will be announced by actors John Cho and Issa Rae.

 Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Nominations for 92nd Academy Awards were announced Monday morning.

"Ford v Ferrari," "The Irishman," "Jojo Rabbit," "Joker," "Little Women," "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood," "Marriage Story," "Parasite," "Marriage Story" and "1917" are vying for best picture this year.

See below for the list of nominations.

This year's awards ceremony will air February 9 on ABC.

As was the case last year, there will be no host.

BEST PICTURE

"Ford v Ferrari"

"The Irishman"

"Jojo Rabbit"

"Joker"

"Little Women"

"Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood"

"Marriage Story"

"Parasite"

"Marriage Story"

"1917"

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Kathy Bates

Laura Dern

Scarlett Johansson

Florence Pugh

Margot Robbie

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Tom Hanks

Anthony Hopkins

Al Pacino

Joe Pesci

Brad Pitt

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT)

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

ORIGINAL SONG

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

"How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World"

"I Lost My Body"

"Klaus"

"Missing Link"

"Toy Story 4"

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Antonio Banderas

Leonardo DiCaprio

Adam Driver

Joaquin Phoenix,

Jonathan Pryce

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Cynthia Erivo

Scarlett Johansson

Saoirse Ronan

Renée Zellweger

Charlize Theron

DIRECTOR

Martin Scorsese, "The Irishman"

Quentin Tarantino, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

Bong Joon-ho, "Parasite"

Sam Mendes, "1917"

Todd Phillips, "Joker"

PRODUCTION DESIGN

CINEMATOGRAPHY

COSTUME DESIGN

"Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood"

"Little Women"

"The Irishman"

"Jojo Rabbit"

"Joker"

SOUND EDITING

"1917"

"Ford v Ferrari"

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"

"Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood"

"Joker"

SOUND MIXING

"1917"

"Ford v Ferrari"

"Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood"

"Ad Astra"

"Joker"

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

"Dcera (Daughter)"

"Hair Love"

"Kitbull"

"Memorable"

"Sister"

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

"Brotherhood"

"Nefta Football Club"

"The Neighbors' Window"

"Saria"

"A Sister"

ORIGINAL SCORE

"1917," Thomas Newman

"Joker," Hildur Guðnadóttir

"Little Women," Alexandre Desplat

"Marriage Story," Randy Newman

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," John Williams

VISUAL EFFECTS

FILM EDITING

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

