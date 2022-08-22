“Teach, Love and Encourage” our children is the motto used by AT&T Pioneers Southside Council to shower the teachers and staff of Fountain and Wesley Lakes elementary schools. The Pioneers used more than 300 recycled coffee cups from members and friends to fill with pencils, notepads and candy. The Pioneers also donated  boxes of Kleenex with encouraging messages and assorted gifts to use as giveaways. This project allowed the Pioneers to take credit for Recycling and Education while helping in our Communities. In addition to the project, the Pioneers also recently donated 467 pill bottles, towels, Dawn, cat food and assorted leashes and toys to the Clayton County Humane Society.

