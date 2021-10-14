ClaytonBar.jpg

The Clayton County Bar Association Executive Board was recently sworn in by Clayton County Superior Court Judge Robert Mack. Shown, l-r, are Marcus Thorpe, secretary; Kimberly Charles, vice president; Judge Mack; James Macie, president; and Salvia Fox, treasurer.

