JONESBORO — Clayton County economic developers have a new tool to make it easier for businesses and industries to find the right location for investment.

Clayton County, representing seven municipalities and their surrounding regions, has launched AdvanceClayton.com, a web portal designed with innovative GIS software that combines location, demographic, business and economic data to serve as a primary resource for business recruitment, expansion and retention. Along with six standalone data tools, it also features the award-winning Zoom Prospector location analysis software.

“Tools like this help us ensure that all opportunities across the region can be found and explored by both new businesses seeking a site location south of metro Atlanta near the airport, or for existing industry looking for growth space,” said Erica Rocker, Clayton County economic development officer. “This is something we have never had before, and it speeds the process of responding to client inquiries in an accurate and comprehensive way tremendously.”

In addition to providing a searchable properties database, AdvanceClayton.com can also be used by local communities, property owners and listing agents to promote available properties in the region while featuring unique assets and local GIS information, such as Opportunity Zones, broadband, transportation or education data such as universities and technical schools.

AdvanceClayton.com couples these listings and layers with additional proprietary data sources like Applied Geographic Solutions, National Center for Educational Statistics, Emsi, and DataAxle (formerly InfoGroup USA). Some key unique features include:

1. Demographic Analysis: Visitors can research labor force, population, educational levels and even employee types by distance or radius from a selected property, or even a pin on the map and export the information in ready-to-go reports.

2. Business Reports: The business database can identify and visualize industry clusters and potential customers, competitors and suppliers. It is also a resource for retail site locations.

3. Community Profiles: Community-specific data sets can be seen for all jurisdictions within the metro area and provides information on transportation resources, consumer spending and identifies quality of life amenities like housing costs.

4. Workforce Data: Research, map and analyze talent pool data, occupation and labor force data.

"Being able to offer entrepreneurs and established business owners key information regarding available properties in Clayton County is absolutely critical for the economic growth of our county and the Southern Crescent region," said Detrick Stanford, Clayton County chief operations officer. "This resource allows both existing businesses and entrepreneurs to make fully informed decisions quickly, so they can respond to opportunities. This tool is both user-friendly and comprehensive when it comes to site selection data."

To learn more about business expansion or relocation opportunities in the Clayton County area, contact Economic Development Officer Erica Rocker at 770-477-4430, 678-858-5276, or Erica.Rocker-Wills@claytoncountyga.gov. For more information about GIS Planning, contact Alissa Sklar at 514-560-8559 or asklar@gisplanning.com.

The Clayton County Office of Economic Development is housed under the Clayton County Board of Commissioners. Its mission is to attract and retain businesses and industry in the lead sectors of Aviation, Logistics, Food Manufacturing & Distribution, Transportation, Film & TV Studio.