As the curtain goes up on the opening night of "Hamilton" at Atlanta's Fox Theatre, Quiantae Thomas says her childhood dream will have finally come true. As a young girl growing up in College Park, dancing on stage at The Fox was her greatest wish.

“It hasn't hit me yet,” Thomas said during a recent post-rehearsal interview. “Growing up, if you performed at The Fox, you'd made it. That's all we knew.”

Well, Quiantae Thomas has made it. She will be on stage at The Fox and perform in every dance number in the award-winning "Hamilton," a production made famous with music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Based on a biography of Alexander Hamilton written by Ron Chernow, "Hamilton" has won Tony, Grammy and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

As "Hamilton" continues its North American tour, Thomas is enjoying what she loves best — dancing. She is “woman four” in the cast and says she is the first person who gets lifted in the show. That's what she told friends and family who will be looking to find her on stage and cheering on her success.

Any spot in the "Hamilton" cast is a coveted role and not one that is easily won. Thomas estimates she went through a dozen interviews before finally being chosen. Her first attempt was at an open call. She said she was “type-casted out of it,” which means “they look at your headshot, and if you're not the type, they send you home.” But then she got an agent, who got her an “invited appointment.”

“I didn't have my hopes up,” she said. “It was fun and a great dance class. Then they called me back in to do another dance. I had another call back, then a boot camp process where they picked a certain amount of people. You got Equity cards. It was basically to learn the big numbers in the show to see who could handle it. I was on their radar, but I was getting impatient.”

Thomas again went to an open casting call for the musical, and the ladies who were doing the casting recognized her from previous auditions and said, “Quiantae, we're so glad you're here,” Thomas said. She said she told them she had to go to work and they said they would get her an appointment.

“I knew every dance they were doing verbatim,” Thomas said. “That's basically how I got the second round, the second bunch of auditions. All this was taking place around 2019. I went through the same process, the auditions. And the next week, they called me literally after I was praying and touching the 'Hamilton' playbill on my wall. I had just prayed before then. My mom knew I was getting frustrated and told me to pray about it. I was touching the 'Hamilton' playbill and I kid you not, my agent called and said 'you booked it.'”

“Booked it” means she got the part. It's not only Hamilton's King George who claimed divine right. Thomas lays claim to divine intervention. Even before her last and final call for auditions, Thomas went to the stage door of "Hamilton."

“I stood there and prayed — 'I know this is for me,'” she recalls.

Six weeks after she booked it, rehearsals started and Thomas was in Wisconsin where the tour began. She said things were going great with "Hamilton" in Toronto when COVID-19 shut down the world, and the tour stopped then and there in Toronto. It has only been in the last few months that plans to renew the tour have finally taken shape.

Tickets went on sale July 8, for the rescheduled performances, which will play at Atlanta's Fox Theatre from Aug. 22-Sept. 26. Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Atlanta presents the musical, which is produced by Jeffery Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater. For ticket information, visit FoxTheatre.org/Hamilton.

Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, "Hamilton" is the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton. Thomas and the cast have been busy in rehearsals preparing for opening night and the show's Atlanta run.

For the 25-year-old College Park native, landing a coveted spot in Hamilton can be traced back to her childhood when as a 4-year-old in tap class, she quickly mastered all the steps and was bored having to wait until all the other students could catch up.

“I went to Price Performing Arts Center in College Park,” Thomas said. “Honestly, I just remember it came really easy to me, and I was sometimes bored in class because we would have to go really slow for everyone else. My memory was really good at a young age, so in choreography, if I learned it once, I got it.”

Growing up, Thomas not only received encouragement from her family, but from educators, including Dr. Ron Boykins, her principal at E.W. Oliver Elementary. “The best principal in the world,” she said. It was her favorite and fourth grade music teacher, Rhonda Jones, who pushed her to audition for the school production of "Wizard of Oz." She got the part.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

From sixth grade on, Thomas was a member of the Youth Ensemble of Atlanta (YEA), considered the South's premiere African-American youth theatre company. Founded in 1990 by Freddie Hendricks, YEA is comprised of about 70 young people ages 8-24, who “through the performing arts, explore and express their feelings and concerns about the world within and around them,” according to the organization's website.

While increasing her dance, singing and acting talents with YEA, Thomas went to Fayette Middle School where she was a cheerleader and then high school found her as a student at Carver School of the Arts in Atlanta. Thomas said performing was just “very natural to me.”

“I love singing and dancing and my grandmother loved to sing and dance,” she said. “My mom would teach dance for church things.”

Thomas says she was raised by her mother, Quiefa Smith of College Park, and her grandparents, Sherrine Beasley and Kenneth Beasley of College Park. Her father, Deontae Thomas, who lives in Los Angeles, Calif., is a singer and has always been involved in the music business. She has an older brother, a younger sister and two younger brothers.

Her family was involved at True Light Baptist Church in south Fulton County, where her mother led the church dance program. By middle school, Thomas was getting more serious about her dancing and by high school, she knew she wanted to be a professional dancer. She says she loves it all, but African dance and jazz are her two favorites.

“I can't pinpoint it, but I just knew dance was something I was meant to do,” she said. After high school graduation, Thomas headed off to Alabama State University where she received a bachelor of fine arts in dance.

She credits her years with YEA in “learning how to use parts of my reality in my artistry.”

“I also learned endurance,” she added. “... I just wanted to learn everything I could. Being in rehearsals and in school — it was a good training ground.”

After performing at a dance festival in Alabama, she was given a scholarship for a two-week program with the Joffrey Ballet School in New York City. Throughout her school and college years, Thomas continued to perform — mostly in dance concert productions.

With college behind her, Thomas auditioned to dance for a certain company, but was told she was “too curvy and hippy and didn't have the typical dance body.”

“It was a contradiction being that it's a Black dance company,” she said. “We are curvy ... it was a miscommunication for the most part. I said, 'I guess they don't know I'm here to be part of this company.' I had to re-evaluate. I ended up going to an intensive with the Ronald K. Brown Dance Company in Brooklyn.”

An “intensive” is a time where a performer takes classes and trains. One of her college professors had a friend in New York with whom Thomas stayed for a few months. She went to an open audition for "Hairspray" and booked it for a regional theater run. She was chosen to be one of the Dynamites in the productions, a singing group, and performed at North Shore Music Theatre in Beverly, Mass., for a month. She saved her money and sublet an apartment in New York City where she began her auditions for "Hamilton."

Her family first saw her in the production prior to the pandemic when the show was touring in Nashville, Tenn., but Thomas said they are extremely excited about seeing her on stage at The Fox. She is dating someone and looking forward to the future.

She tells how her mother talks about a dream she once had where she saw Thomas walking on a stage and receiving an award. It is a happy thought for her, and she is eager to see what comes.

“In the future, I want to do it all,” Thomas said. “I just love performing. My art is my passion. If there's any way that can be in my job, that will be great... It's very overwhelming, but in a great way. For aspiring artists, make sure you do what you love. Your gifts and talents are given to you for a reason. It's selfish if you keep that in. You need to share with the world.

“...However you want to see your life, you can make it happen. It's especially a great feeling if it inspires people. That's the thing I'm really big on — inspiring people to be the best version they can be.”