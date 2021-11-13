Faith Memorial Church in Morrow recently recognized their health care professionals for their tireless care for patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. Each honoree received a plaque, restaurant gift card and a standing ovation from the members of Faith Memorial. “Our health care professionals are heroes and all deserve to be recognized,” said Bishop Ray Neal, senior pastor. Honorees shown with Bishop Neal (far right) are (left to right) Arianna Crawford, Terressia Peterson, Pheobia Sutton, and Karen Armstrong. “COVID-19 and the pandemic made me appreciate being a nurse,” said Peterson.
Faith Memorial Church honors health care professionals
