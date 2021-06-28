MORROW — FreedomFest kept the spirit of city celebrations vibrant as it brought crowds fun, sun, and rain to Bob and Becky Huie Park Saturday afternoon.
Mayor John Lampl and council members were in attendance and were seen mingling with festival-goers, browsing vendor booths, and amusement attractions that were situated on festival grounds. The attractions joined business booths, food vendors, and arts and crafts displays that were available for perusing crowds.
Family and friends brought lawn chairs, camping tents, and picnic blankets to engage in social conversations, share in games, and play on supervised fun attractions that were aligned on the outside border of the event.
More festival-goers arrived as darkness loomed, joining a crowd that had high hopes and crossed fingers that rain would stay away until after the night’s fireworks display.
