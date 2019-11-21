COLLEGE PARK – The highly anticipated Gateway Center Arena @ College Park is now officially open to the public following a week of celebratory events. Operated by the Georgia International Convention Center (GICC) in partnership with The Fox Theatre, the multipurpose sports and entertainment venue serves as home to the College Park Skyhawks, the official NBA G League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks, and the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream, along with a variety of other events beginning this month.
The 100,000-square-foot arena, which has been in progress since February 2018, was funded by the City of College Park and is located next door to the GICC and nearby Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. With 3,500 seats – expandable to 5,000 for live events and concerts – the open concept allows for 360-degree views throughout the space and can host graduations, conferences, conventions and more. The premiere arena in South Atlanta, Gateway Center Arena hopes to serve as a new destination with approachable pricing, convenient proximity and entertaining events.
"The Atlanta Dream are excited to call the Gateway Center Arena @ College Park home. We know that the intimacy of the facility will create an atmosphere that is second-to-none and a home court advantage without a single bad seat in the house,” said President and General Manager of the Atlanta Dream Chris Sienko, “Between our new location and our new logos and branding, the future is very bright for the Dream as we begin a new chapter in our quest to bring a championship to the state of Georgia and to our loyal supporters on the South side. We hope guests will join us in May 2020 and experience the energy and enthusiasm of WNBA basketball firsthand."
Just steps from the ATL SkyTrain, a short trip from the City of College Park MARTA station and an open parking lot just outside the front doors, Gateway Center Arena provides unprecedented arena access – with parking available for as low as $10 per event and $15 for VIP access. In addition to hosting home games for the Atlanta Dream and College Park Skyhawks, the Arena has partnered with the Fox Theatre to book a variety of entertainment events including comedy performances, family shows, concerts, lifestyle events and more – offering endless entertainment options for those living, working and visiting the area.
Through a centralized portal feature at the head of the concourse, attendees in the main entry can overlook the entirety of the arena, complemented by 390 linear feet of high-quality video display. Tvsdesign spearheaded the arena’s architecture and design, creating an exterior building shell to virtually eliminate any noise of passing airplanes – offering a soundproof experience for visitors, with planes flying overhead every 39 seconds to and from the world’s busiest airport.
￼￼￼“When the Hawks started discussions a few years ago about bringing basketball to College Park, we knew
it was something we wanted to do, but weren’t sure in what capacity,” said Atlanta Hawks CEO Steve Koonin. “It became clear it was the perfect place for a G League team, and now that the Gateway Center
Arena @ College Park, the home of the Skyhawks, is open, we can’t wait to continue our inaugural season right here in College Park.”
“We executed a complex and innovative plan to bring to life the Gateway Center Arena, a pivotal project to help the College Park community grow and thrive,” said principal of tvsdesign Rob O’Keefe. “College Park is an exciting and electric city. When designing for the Arena, we had the community top of mind and are proud to say it will not disappoint in providing a gathering place for those in the area.”
Gateway Center Arena looks forward to an exciting season of upcoming events. The Skyhawks home opener against the Delaware Blue Coats is tonight, Thursday, November 21, and both game and season tickets can be purchased here. Atlanta Dream season ticket deposits are now available here.
Gateway Center Arena is located at 2330 Convention Center Concourse, College Park, GA 30337. For more information and updates, go to www.arenagatewaycenter.com, or visit the Arena on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
About Gateway Center Arena @ College Park:
Home to the College Park Skyhawks, the official NBA G League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks, and WNBA Atlanta Dream, Gateway Center Arena @ College Park opened its doors in fall 2019 as a multipurpose sports and entertainment venue. Operated by the Georgia International Convention Center (GICC) in partnership with The Fox Theatre, the Arena holds up to 5,000 seats for live events, concerts, graduations, conventions and more. For more information, visit www.arenagatewaycenter.com.